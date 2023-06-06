President Eisenhower’s ‘Air Force One’ is coming to Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The former president’s 1955 air force one airplane will be landing in Durant.

It will happen on Saturday, June 17 at the Durant Regional Airport - Eaker Field.

The event is part of a Barnstormer historic aircraft fly in.

It will begin at 9 a.m., admission to the event is free, and flights on “Ike’s Bird” are available for purchase.

