Storm Chances Dwindle, Heat Rises

Tuesday afternoon skies saw widely scattered thunderstorms pop up in a similar fashion to Monday, and they produced quite a bit of lightning along with small pockets of heavy rainfall. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies with nearly calm winds. A small chance of thunderstorms returns on Wednesday in the 10% to 20% range, it will be around 90 degrees for the Wednesday high, and into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday. It’s getting hot!

The weekend forecast remains a bit murky, but here’s what we know: a cold front pushes southward into the weekend while one or possibly two upper waves track across a hit and humid air mass. It’s a good set-up for scattered showers and thunderstorms, the timing is going to be the challenge. At the moment, Saturday night looks to offer the maximum chance for rain, but a few hours either way could spill the higher rain chances over into Saturday or Sunday daylight hours.

The long-range outlooks show an upper high building next week, pushing us well above 90 degrees by late next week or next weekend. Summer is knocking on the door!

