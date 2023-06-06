Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Storm Chances Dwindle, Heat Rises

Weekend rain chances remain in the forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday afternoon skies saw widely scattered thunderstorms pop up in a similar fashion to Monday, and they produced quite a bit of lightning along with small pockets of heavy rainfall. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies with nearly calm winds. A small chance of thunderstorms returns on Wednesday in the 10% to 20% range, it will be around 90 degrees for the Wednesday high, and into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday. It’s getting hot!

The weekend forecast remains a bit murky, but here’s what we know: a cold front pushes southward into the weekend while one or possibly two upper waves track across a hit and humid air mass. It’s a good set-up for scattered showers and thunderstorms, the timing is going to be the challenge. At the moment, Saturday night looks to offer the maximum chance for rain, but a few hours either way could spill the higher rain chances over into Saturday or Sunday daylight hours.

The long-range outlooks show an upper high building next week, pushing us well above 90 degrees by late next week or next weekend. Summer is knocking on the door!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies
A man will spend the next three months in the Carter County jail after pleading guilty to...
Man embezzles funds meant for Ardmore restaurant, faces jail time
“He had been deceased for a few hours,” Sheriff Head said.
Power crew finds a dead man in Atoka
Authorities are asking for help identifying three suspects after they allegedly damaged a...
Trio accused of damaging public monument identified

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Tues, June 6
Full Morning Weather 6/5/2023
Evening Forecast - Fri, June 2
Full Morning Weather 6/02/2023