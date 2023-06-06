Texoma Summer Warm-up

Texoma will be slowly warming up through the first full week of June. Highs today will be in the upper-80s with another round of scattered storms expected this afternoon. Throughout the week, temperatures will start teetering into the lower-90s.

Rain chances start to decrease for Wednesday through Friday, but we can’t fully rule out a few pop up showers due to afternoon heating. Two weak upper waves are expected to track through Texoma skies Saturday and Sunday and both models show scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. A cold front passes through Texoma early Sunday and it looks like overall rain prospects for Sunday will be primarily before noon. A relatively dry air mass (for June) moves in behind the front for next Monday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

