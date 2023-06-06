Women drown after driving into Lake of the Arbuckles

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two women died after driving into a lake at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Friday.

Park Ranger Megan Wilkins said it happened at the Buckhorn Boat Ramp at Lake of the Arbuckles.

Authorities said they received a 911 call from the occupants in the vehicle, Karla Ramirez, 25, of Grand Prairie, and Savannah Salinas, 25, of Springfield, Missouri, saying they had driven into the water.

Wilkins said by the time park rangers arrived, 10 minutes later, the vehicle was fully submerged. Rangers attempted to reach the vehicle but were unable to.

The Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Dive Team was called in and divers were able to hook the vehicle and a tow truck pulled it out of the water at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Ramirez and Salinas were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both women had been camping nearby at Buckhorn Campground and were not pulling a boat Wilkins said.

