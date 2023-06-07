Accused killer to represent himself in murder trial
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will be allowed to represent himself at his murder trial.
Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said in a motion hearing this week, a judge approved the request by 46-year-old Ebby Wade to act as his own attorney.
Wade is accused of killing his FedEx ground co-worker, Emilia Gunnels in March 2020, then dumping her body under a bridge on Blue Flame Road.
Investigators said they tied him to the murder through DNA and fingerprints. His trial is set for October.
