Accused killer to represent himself in murder trial

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will be allowed to represent himself at his murder trial.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said in a motion hearing this week, a judge approved the request by 46-year-old Ebby Wade to act as his own attorney.

Wade is accused of killing his FedEx ground co-worker, Emilia Gunnels in March 2020, then dumping her body under a bridge on Blue Flame Road.

Investigators said they tied him to the murder through DNA and fingerprints. His trial is set for October.

