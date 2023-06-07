Another Grayson County commissioner announces they aren’t running again, first candidates throw hats in the ring

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Commissioner’s Court will see a changing of the guard next year.

Jeff Whitmire decided not to run for re-election.

“I’ve enjoyed almost every minute of being a commissioner, and I’ve still got a year and a half to go, and so I’m still committed to doing that job,” said Whitmire.

Jeff Whitmire was elected in 2013 to represent Precinct 1.

“You can always do something better, and so from a term limit time perspective, I believe in term limits, so I’m proposing my own term limit, and so twelve years will be enough,” said Whitmire.

In his twelve years, one of the things he’s proudest of is how he’s handled finances.

“I really think that we have changed the way we look at the financing of doing our budgeting both at county-wide as well as at the precinct level,” said Whitmire. “We really took more of a production-minded approach on how we calculate road costs.”

Already, there’s some buzz about who will replace him.

“Just being involved with the people more is really what I would like to do is just hear some of their concerns and try and see what I can do to help with everything we’ve got going on in the precinct with the growth coming to Sherman,” said Terry Thomas.

Thomas announced Wednesday he’s vying for Whitmire’s spot.

“Property tax,” said Thomas. “I think that’s something we’d like to take a look at. We understand that with the growth coming in, the roads coming in everything’s going to be growing and out, it’s things that we have to get paid for, you know, just to really tackle that and see where our money is going and if that can be changed.”

At the end of May, Phyllis James of Precinct 3 also revealed she’s not seeking re-election.

Lindsay Wright, CEO of the Greater Texoma Realtor Association, hopes to replace her.

“I’m a huge advocate for promoting private property rights and promoting home ownership, which I think will carry over great into commissioners court as we continue to embrace all the growth that is coming to Grayson County,” said Wright.

Her top priority: safety.

“I would definitely be looking strongly at is our public safety,” said Wright. “Ambulance services is a huge issue that my precinct in western Grayson County, and how do we service all of the new growth that’s coming with that?”

