Colorful swimwear can be life-saving

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Here at Waterloo Pool everyone’s having fun, swimming and playing games.

We want to have fun and also be safe.

Water safety doesn’t just start at the pool or lake.

The preparation begins at home, with your choice of swimwear.

“When there’s disturbance on the water, certain things you can see, certain colors disappear, just like camouflage,” Waterloo Pool’s Dori Smith shared.

Smith said picking out the right color swimwear is more than a fashion statement, it can be life-saving.

“Fluorescent colors, bright colors show up really well. The darker colors, like black and stuff, can tend to look like just something on the bottom of a pool,” she added.

Light blues, pastels and white can almost completely disappear under water.

Instead, Smith said purple can be a safe choice when out at the pool or the lake.

“Think about the bright colored fishing lures. So, the fish can see the bright colored fishing lures, you can see them as well, a lot better. The pale colors, the natural-colored stuff doesn’t show up in the water, " Smith explained.

She said the brighter, the better, especially when dressing small children.

According to the CDC, one of the leading causes of death for children under 14 years old is drowning.

“That one second glance away at your phone can mean the difference of life and death with a child in the water and being able to find and locate your child quickly is of utmost importance,” Smith concluded.

Assuring a fun and safe time, no matter the body of water.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.