Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Crime heating up across Grayson County this summer

Local officers warn that as temperatures rise, so does mischievous activity. This is already being seen in Grayson County Cities.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Co. (KXII) - Local officers warn that as temperatures rise, so does the mischievous activity. This is already being seen in Grayson County Cities.

Gunter has been facing kids in horror masks ding-dong ditching homes in neighborhoods. Police Chief, Jeff Gibson, said this has been happening for over two months.

“We’re past the point of humor, and we have crossed the line into this is very dangerous,” Gibson said.

Gibson said this is a safety concern for not only residents but also the kids.

“This type of behavior is going to get someone hurt. And we’re talking about severe injuries,” Gibson said.

However, this type of suspicious activity is not exclusive to Gunter. On Monday, News 12 reported a series of car break-ins in Sherman that happened Sunday night.

Sherman Police Sergeant, Brett Mullin, said vehicle break-ins do rise in the summer along with home burglaries, suspicious activities and other crimes.

“Be vigilant going on around you at all times. It’s the number one way to prevent kind of being victimized,” Mullin said.

Both officers attributed the spike to people having more free time, nicer weather and kids being out of school.

In addition, both Gunter and Sherman have curfews of 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends. Gibson and Mullin also advise parents to be aware of who their kids are with, where they are and what they are doing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a rural part of...
Utility workers discover body near Atoka, sheriffs say
An inmate in the custody of the Grayson County Jail died Monday, according to the sheriffs...
Grayson County Jail inmate found unresponsive, dies
“He had been deceased for a few hours,” Sheriff Head said.
Power crew finds a dead man in Atoka
A man will spend the next three months in the Carter County jail after pleading guilty to...
Man embezzles funds meant for Ardmore restaurant, faces jail time
Two women died after driving into a lake at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area Friday.
Women drown after driving into Lake of the Arbuckles

Latest News

Crime is beginning to rise with the summer temperatures.
Crime heating up across Grayson County this summer
Since the deadly mass shooting in Allen, News 12 reached out to the local north Texas...
Here’s what your Texas lawmakers have done to address gun violence since Allen’s mass shooting
Experts talk about what to expect at the gas pump this summer.
Summer gas prices expectations
Experts talk about what to expect at the gas pump this summer.
Summer gas prices expectations