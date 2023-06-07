Crime heating up across Grayson County this summer

GRAYSON, Co. (KXII) - Local officers warn that as temperatures rise, so does the mischievous activity. This is already being seen in Grayson County Cities.

Gunter has been facing kids in horror masks ding-dong ditching homes in neighborhoods. Police Chief, Jeff Gibson, said this has been happening for over two months.

“We’re past the point of humor, and we have crossed the line into this is very dangerous,” Gibson said.

Gibson said this is a safety concern for not only residents but also the kids.

“This type of behavior is going to get someone hurt. And we’re talking about severe injuries,” Gibson said.

However, this type of suspicious activity is not exclusive to Gunter. On Monday, News 12 reported a series of car break-ins in Sherman that happened Sunday night.

Sherman Police Sergeant, Brett Mullin, said vehicle break-ins do rise in the summer along with home burglaries, suspicious activities and other crimes.

“Be vigilant going on around you at all times. It’s the number one way to prevent kind of being victimized,” Mullin said.

Both officers attributed the spike to people having more free time, nicer weather and kids being out of school.

In addition, both Gunter and Sherman have curfews of 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends. Gibson and Mullin also advise parents to be aware of who their kids are with, where they are and what they are doing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.