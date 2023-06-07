Texoma Local
Durant man arrested for 2019 sexual assault, court docs say

Durant man has been arrested, accused of a 2019 sexual assault in Texas.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant man has been arrested, accused of a 2019 sexual assault in Texas.

According to court documents from the State of Texas, 33-year-old Trevor Lee White raped a woman at gunpoint.

A Grayson County grand jury indicted him in 2020. He faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault. If convicted he faces up to forty years in prison.

