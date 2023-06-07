Hot Times Ahead, Saturday Storms Possible

Texoma skies were blessed with a much more stable environment today, only isolated showers possible through sunset, your odds 10%. Overnight will be clear to partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s and nearly calm winds. Thursday should be similar to Wednesday’s with mostly sunny skies, hot and humid, and a 10% chance of daytime thunderstorms.

Friday skies feature a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm at 20%. The main event continues to be associated with a weekend cold front and a couple of passing upper impulses, focusing our maximum chance of precipitation on Saturday or Saturday night. Rain should taper off Sunday as the impulses move away. The hottest weather of the season thus far begins to take shape by the middle of next with with upper 90s possible as soon as Wednesday!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.