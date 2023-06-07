Keeping the electric bill down during summer months

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As summer temperatures heat up, many Texomans will find themselves with higher electric bills.

Household energy savings expert Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free, a device that prevents sheets from balling up in the washer and dryer.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that about 10 percent of the average American’s energy bill goes to doing laundry,” Bray said.

She said it drastically decreased her energy bill.

“It dries these items up to 75% faster. so when you do the math that really adds up,” Bray said. “You don’t have to keep running the dryer again and again.”

Bray said lowering the temperature on the washing machine and dryer helps save money too.

“Even if you have to run the dryer for a longer period of time, you’re gonna save a lot of energy over running it on high because the dryer is one of the least energy-efficient items in the household,” Bray said.

But what happens if you get your bill and it’s too much? For Oklahomans, there are a few options to avoid your electricity getting turned off, starting with calling 211.

Amy Roberts with Oklahoma DHS said open enrollment for their Summer Cooling bill assistance program will start at the end of June.

“We want as many applicants as we can get because we want to spend all the money that we’ve been given to help all these households,” Roberts said.

Additionally, OG&E states they offer payment plans for some customers.

If you’re going to be cut off soon, they ask that you call them to work it out.

If you live in Fannin, Grayson, Cooke counties, you can get assistance with utility bills from TCOG here.

