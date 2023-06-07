Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Skinner steps down as Sherman basketball coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kara Skinner stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Sherman to take over at Frisco Centennial.

Skinner coached the girls basketball team at Sherman for three seasons. She helped the team improve each year, going 19-12 last season. The Lady Cats just missed the playoffs on the final game of the season.

The Lady Cat program took some really positive strides under Skinner’s direction and now she is headed to Centennial to lead the Titans.

