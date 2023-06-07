Skinner steps down as Sherman basketball coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kara Skinner stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Sherman to take over at Frisco Centennial.

Skinner coached the girls basketball team at Sherman for three seasons. She helped the team improve each year, going 19-12 last season. The Lady Cats just missed the playoffs on the final game of the season.

The Lady Cat program took some really positive strides under Skinner’s direction and now she is headed to Centennial to lead the Titans.

