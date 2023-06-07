SOSU hosts weeklong STEM summer camp

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University is hosting a week-long free summer PI-STEM Academy for incoming 8th and 9th graders.

“We know that summer slide is a real thing,” said Kate Shannon, SOSU Asst. Professor in Education Instruction and Leadership.

Studies show that during summer break, students lose up to 34% of the prior year’s learning.

“Really one of the outcomes we hope for in this camp experience is that our participants will feel more comfortable studying STEM and maybe even consider STEM careers,” Shannon said.

Wednesday the students visited SOSU’s aviation campus.

“It’s really an entertaining experience and really informational and I really enjoyed it,” said student Oscar Carbajal.

Not only did they tour the university’s airport at Eaker Field, “We got to do the flight simulator, that was really fun,” said student Emma Sherrer.

Getting valuable hands-on experience, “It’s more of a sampler of everything and it essentially prepares you for the real world because sometimes school won’t teach you everything and you have to learn outside and really put commitment towards it,” Carbajal added.

While this year’s camp is coming to an end Friday, “we would love for students who think that this might be an experience for them in the future to look for the opportunity to apply through Southeastern and come and be a part of this experience,” Shannon said.

