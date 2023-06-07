Staying alert: Avoiding fatal car wrecks this summer

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - More than 11 thousand people died in car crashes last summer, according to preliminary data from the US Department of Transportation.

The summer of 2021 was similarly deadly, and Riley Mansuetti with AAA Oklahoma said more than half of those fatal crashes involved a teen driver.

“With a lot more unstructured time and an increase in teen driving throughout the summer months, we see a rise in fatalities that involve teen drivers,” Mansuetti said.

They’re called the one hundred deadliest days of driving… and Mansuetti said that’s when AAA sees an increase in distracted and impaired driving.

“Impaired driving, that’s with both alcohol and other drugs like marijuana,” Mansuetti said “Teens getting behind the wheel, they think they’re invincible and unfortunately it does cause a lot of fatalities along the road.”

Mansuetti said one way to combat this is by modeling good driving behavior for teens. Keeping a phone on silent, or even out of reach in the car can help cut down on the temptation of answering messages.

“Remind their teens of the negative consequences that impaired or distracted driving can have on others on the roads,” Mansuetti said.

It’s not just a message for teens. A AAA Foundation survey states nearly 30% of drivers reported texting while driving in the prior 30 days.

“Theres no excuse to become distracted behind the wheel,” Mansuetti said. “And those quick decisions you know those decisions to slow down, move over, to look twice, those can save a life.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.