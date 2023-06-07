Texoma Local
Take a splash in the Durant City Pool

The Durant City Pool off of Carl Albert Drive is open for the season.
The Durant City Pool off of Carl Albert Drive is open for the season.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -With the hot days upon us, taking a splash into the water is a relaxing thought and for parents, it’s a way to keep the kiddos occupied this summer.

The Durant City Pool off of Carl Albert Drive is open for the season.

Monday through Thursday, the pool is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For admission fees and pool party availability, click here.

