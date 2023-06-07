Take a splash in the Durant City Pool

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -With the hot days upon us, taking a splash into the water is a relaxing thought and for parents, it’s a way to keep the kiddos occupied this summer.

The Durant City Pool off of Carl Albert Drive is open for the season.

Monday through Thursday, the pool is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For admission fees and pool party availability, click here.

