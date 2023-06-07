Texoma Warming Up

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be the main story for Wednesday. Temperatures will quickly return to the upper-80s for highs with more places tipping into the lower-90s for highs. The weather will follow this warming pattern into the weekend, along with afternoon rain chances.

Anybody in Sherman will tell you to heed these afternoon rain chances after Tuesday evening’s isolated thunderstorm brought heavy rain, hail and gusty winds to our area. Temporary flooding was a concern with that very efficient rainmaker.

Wednesday through Friday’s afternoon rain chances are not as high as Tuesday’s was, but the conditions are still favorable for strong storms to develop.

The weekend forecast remains a bit murky, but here’s what we know: a cold front pushes southward into the weekend while one or possibly two upper waves track across a hit and humid air mass. It’s a good set-up for scattered showers and thunderstorms, the timing is going to be the challenge. At the moment, Saturday night looks to offer the maximum chance for rain, but a few hours either way could spill the higher rain chances over into Saturday or Sunday daylight hours.

The long-range outlooks show an upper high building next week, pushing us well above 90 degrees by late next week or next weekend. Summer is knocking on the door!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.