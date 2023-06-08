Texoma Local
Hugo man facing child porn charges

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was charged with possession of child porn after authorities said he was exchanging nude photos with a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, a woman found photos of 35-year-old Jacob Lee Daniels on her daughter’s phone and alerted police.

Authorities said photos of the girl were also on Daniels’ phone.

Daniels was arrested Tuesday and is out on a $50,000 bond.

