Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County

Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three men were arrested in Marshall County Saturday for illegal cockfighting.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Herminio Mendoza, Jamie Bell, and Jackson Bell are charged with possessing birds for fighting.

Jamie and Jackson are also charged with having and operating a cockfighting pit west of Madill.

If convicted, they all face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Cockfighting was outlawed in Oklahoma decades ago, and a push by state representative J.J. Humphrey to lessen the punishment stalled in the house this legislative session.

