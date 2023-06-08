A look into Lake Texoma water levels

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Lake Texoma is one of the largest reservoirs in the US.

It was originally created for flood control and to serve as a power source now, Lake Texoma is also used for much more, boating, fishing, and just hanging out.

Because it is valuable for so many reasons, monitoring the water level is important.

“So, the conservation pool of Lake Texoma is 617, meaning sea level. So, that is the congressionally authorized elevation that the project operates at,” US Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacob Ellison said.

Lake Texoma’s water level is 3 feet lower than it was this time last year.

Ellison said it all has to do with weather.

“So, it’s all dependent upon lake level inflow, so that you really can’t project what you’re going to release. It’s all very dependent upon the amount of precipitation that you receive and the lake elevation and how fast you’re rising and things like that,” Ellison explained.

However, Ellison adds, it’s all under control. varying levels are normal.

“Now in times where we’re below conservation pool, like now, we work with them very closely to try to minimize the power that’s produced via hydro power to conserve the water level,” Ellison said.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the perfect water level going into June is 619.

Thursday, the level was at 615, which, if you ask some lake-goers, is the perfect level.

“If the lake level is too high, the beaches go away. Right now, they’re perfect. There’s plenty of water in the lake for whatever recreation, sport anybody wants to do,” Lighthouse Resort & Marina’s Beth Hutchinson shared.

“Some people like it, some people may not,” Ellison declared.

