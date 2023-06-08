Texoma Local
Man found dead near power outage identified

Sheriff Tony Head confirms that 33-year-old Dillion Brewster was found about 30 yards from fallen power lines.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATOKA CO., Okla. (KXII) -We now know the name of the man found dead by power crews in Atoka County on Monday.

Sheriff Tony Head confirms that 33-year-old Dillion Brewster was found about 30 yards from fallen power lines.

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.

It’s unclear what he was doing so close to the downed lines or what caused the initial power outage.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

For the original story, click here.

