One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Once upon a time, Sherman’s Midway Mall was a happening place, a magnet for shoppers.

Now, the once booming mall, is a shadow of its former self, but filled with memories.

“We got a lot of very interesting old history stuff here,” said Karen Salyer, Salyer Auctions and Estate Sales.

And Salyer has a big job.

“We’re going to be selling everything that’s left in the mall,” Salyer said.

The arcade games, live plants, and even light fixtures will all be up for auction.

“We will have a forklift here so we can help people load and they’ll have a week or week and a half to be able to get their stuff out. We’ll work with people,” Salyer said.

But the big ticket item?

“Oh, the MKT train for sure,” Salyer said.

Back in the day, this four-car train pulled kiddos through the mall.

“Hopefully the MKT train museum will also be here,” Salyer added.

While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to take a sneak peak.

Thursday, the Sherman Museum was able to get a floor tile, but they’ll be back to bid.

“Just trying to preserve what was here before it changes permanently,” said Stuart Holcomb, Director of the Sherman Museum.

The new owners have big plans but to move forward, everything from top to bottom must go.

“Cause they need to get the floor up so that’s what they’re waiting on is everything to be gone,” Salyer said.

This means Saturday you can go home with a one-of-a-kind, sentimental treasure.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.