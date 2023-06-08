Texoma Local
Slight Risk for Severe Storms on Saturday

Thursday weather a repeat of Wednesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Texoma has been in a persistent weather pattern this week with calm winds, warming temperatures and the low chance for afternoon scattered storms and showers. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with high temperatures peaking in the low 90s with calm winds. Once again, there is a 10% chance of some afternoon storms and showers. Similar to Wednesday, many places in Texoma will remain dry through the night, but anywhere affected by one of these pop-up storms will see a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Keep your eyes on the KXII Weather Authority app’s radar feature to see where storms are forming this evening if you have outdoor plans.

Friday will also be similar weather as today and Wednesday, so it’s Saturday that now has our full attention with its slight risk of severe storms. Strong thunderstorms are the threat with large hail, gusty winds and isolated floods being the primary threats. Some Texomans could see these strong storms as early as Saturday morning, with afternoon and evening storm development dependent on the morning’s storm activity. Regardless, Texomans should be weather aware for Saturday as afternoon and evening storms are being forecasted across Texoma. Considering we’ve been in a stormy pattern all week, the conditions are favorable for multiple strong thunderstorms.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

