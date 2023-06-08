Texoma Local
Storm Chances “Max Out” on Saturday

Hotter then average temperatures are expected for most of the 7-Day Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Scattered thunderstorms have developed along the axis of a weak upper wave traversing west to east across Texoma. Most of these storms are fairly small, but winds to 45 mph and lots of lightning can be expected in the stronger cores. Today’s storms are drifting rather slowly to the southeast at around 10 mph, so even a small storm may dump a quick half inch of rain. Thunderstorms end with the loss of daytime heating, lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Friday’s atmosphere will be unstable for another handful of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon so we’ll go 20% for a Friday afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The “main event” comes Saturday as a couple of weak upper waves and a surface cold front impact our skies. The most likely scenario is for one round of storms in the morning that will be weakening as it moves through with a stronger version driven by hot humid air in the late afternoon.

Sunday skies should be stable behind the departing waves and no rain is expected. Its going to get very hot by the middle of next week with upper 90s, and a few spots along the I-35 corridor and westward could pop 100 degrees for the first time in 2023!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

