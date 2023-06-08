Summit Materials partners with U.S. Department of Labor for free on-the-job training

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An agreement inked Wednesday between Summit Materials and the U.S. Department of Labor means free on-the-job training.

Summit Materials deals in ready-mix aggregates and is the parent company behind R.K. Hall Construction in Denison.

Wednesday they had officials from the department of labor on-site to announce that Summit Materials is now certified as part of the department’s apprenticeship program.

Apprentices receive free hands-on and classroom training to prepare them for their career. They also begin drawing a paycheck immediately.

News 12 spoke to both company and government officials about what this means for local citizens.

“The nice thing about this training is that it is going to be hands-on from day one,” President of South Region, Summit Materials Jeff Perkins said. “You’re going to walk in, we’ll have a set standard of training that we will provide.”

“We get rave reviews from the people who complete the apprentice program,” the Director of Texas Office of Apprenticeship, U.S. Dept. of Labor Commander Lee Price said. “And it the employer what we call a long interview for the person because they get to see what they’re getting and get to train people the way they want them trained.”

The department of labor apprenticeship program serves 700,000 people nationwide, and there are 730 different apprenticeship programs in Texas alone.

