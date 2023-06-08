Texas bill grants more funding toward rural law enforcement offices, like Grayson Co.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Local county law enforcement on the Texas side of the Red River is hoping to see a whole lot more dollar signs.

The money is thanks to a bill written to help rural counties that are typically under-funded and under-resourced.

And when you consider the population growth, a boost in the budgets of sheriff’s, prosecutor’s, and constable’s offices couldn’t come soon enough.

“I expect all 236 rural counties that qualify under this to utilize this,” said Senator Drew Springer (R-Muenster). “It really is going to be a game changer for rural Texas.”

Three of those counties are right here in Texoma: Grayson, Fannin, and Cooke Counties.

The state requires each county to complete an application and to have 300,000 people or less.

With the steady surge in new businesses and residents, some counties may soon cut it close.

“Counties like Grayson County are on the verge of not being a rural county anymore, as you can tell, and so we’ll use those funds to help keep up the pace of growth,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt.

Senator Drew Springer authored the bill, looking to give anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000 to rural sheriff’s offices.

“What we really want to make sure is we have the proper level of law enforcement across the entire state, and the challenge you run into in rural Texas is a lot of places just don’t have the tax base to make sure they either have, you know, good pay for their sheriff’s deputies or even enough sheriff’s deputies,” said Springer.

Prosecutor’s offices can also receive between $100,000 to $275,000.

“One of the things we also realized when we looked at it is ‘okay, you catch the bad guys. Now what do you do?’” said Springer. “You got to be able to prosecute them.”

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office already has its eye on what it may spend that money on.

“We’ll look at staffing up the jail as well as probably picking up some equipment for the enforcement side of our operation,” said Watt.

Abbott signed the bill into law on Tuesday, solidifying the funding into the state’s base budget.

“It will be there for years to come unless a future legislator decides they want to cut funding,” said Springer.

Besides paying for extra staffing and equipment, each department can also raise annual salaries for its employees.

The law takes effect September 1st.

