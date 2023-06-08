Woman killed after striking deer in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester woman died after crashing into a deer on the highway Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:56 p.m. on OK-31 in Quinton.

Troopers said 61-year-old Glenda Diann Gibson struck a deer, then ran off the road, and hit an embankment before her SUV flipped onto its side.

Gibson was ejected from her car and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

