5th Annual Southern Striper Babes fishing tournament

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Saturday, 584 lady anglers, ranging from age 6 to 78, are competing in a fishing tournament.

Some are seasoned veterans, and others are fishing for the first time, but all the ladies are in it for one reason, to get the biggest striper they can catch.

“You think of fishing, and everyone associates that with men, and I think it’s important to get women involved in the outdoors and make it purposeful,” Southern Striper Babes’ Alycia Dozier said.

The ladies are ready to hit Lake Texoma for a day of friendly competition.

“We’re going to try to catch the biggest striper and win big coolers,” contestant, Aubree Thomas shared.

It’s the fifth annual tournament held at the Cedar Mills Marina and this year its bigger than ever.

“We’ve grown quite a bit. Our first year we had 32 teams. Second year we had 66 teams. This year we had 146 teams signed up,” Southern Striper Babes founder, Misty Greene said.

Each team has four ladies to a boat which will sail before sunrise. The weighing begins at 12:30, then the winners are announced.

“Oh, my stars. Girl we are loaded up with gifts. We do paddle boards, we do kayaks, we do coolers, we do backpacks,” Greene explained.

But of course, it’s not just about winning.

“The best part is watching the ladies come on stage just pumped, whether they have a fish or not,”

Getting more ladies hooked on the great outdoors.

