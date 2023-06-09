Ada resident sentenced for witness tampering and federal firearms violations

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was sentenced in federal court on witness tampering and federal firearms violations.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Timmie Runnels admitted to shooting at a car back in January of 2021.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found more than 40 rounds of ammunition.

And while he was in jail awaiting trial, Runnels made phone calls trying to keep a witness from testifying.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.