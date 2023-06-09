Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada resident sentenced for witness tampering and federal firearms violations

An Ada man was sentenced in federal court on witness tampering and federal firearms violations.
An Ada man was sentenced in federal court on witness tampering and federal firearms violations.(Pontotoc County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was sentenced in federal court on witness tampering and federal firearms violations.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Timmie Runnels admitted to shooting at a car back in January of 2021.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found more than 40 rounds of ammunition.

And while he was in jail awaiting trial, Runnels made phone calls trying to keep a witness from testifying.

He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
Maycee Simpson was enjoying a summer day with family and friends when a seizure led to her death.
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide

Latest News

An Atoka man was flown to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Atoka County
A Holdenville man is charged with manslaughter, a year after allegedly causing a crash that...
Holdenville man charged with first-degree manslaughter after DUI crash
An Oklahoma City man who found a swastika cut into the grass in front of his home said Thursday...
Oklahoma City man finds swastika cut into grass in front of his home
Abbott signed the bill into law on Tuesday, opening the door for underfunded rural county law...
Texas bill grants more funding toward rural law enforcement offices, like Grayson Co.