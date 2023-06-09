Choctaw Nation makes Oklahoma drone history

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) -Drones as you’ve never seen them before took to the skies over Oklahoma Friday.

The Choctaw Nation held a demonstration of its new, cutting-edge technology.

“For us, it’s historical within the Choctaw Nation,” said Chief Gary Batto of the Choctaw Nation.

On the Choctaw Nation daisy ranch, the drones can hold up to 1,000 pounds and some even look like miniature airplanes.

“In the past, drones have always been able to be flown just where you can see them. Today, we will be testing beyond that visual line of sight,” Batton said.

And the Choctaw Nation is the first to do this within the State of Oklahoma.

“We started around the end of 2016 more or less just talking about it sort of what if looking at the opportunities there,” said James Grimsley, CNO Executive Director of Advanced Technology Initiative.

These drones can be used for various missions such as delivering packages and medical devices but they could also be used to save a life.

“A lot of places in the reservation, an ambulance may take an hour or an hour and a half to get to you,” Grimsley said.

But these drones can fly up to 100 miles per hour.

“A lot of situations where you can’t wait that long, you need immediate medical attention. So simple things like an EpiPen or simple things like an AED, getting it there before the first responders,” Grimsley added.

Friday, Oklahoma legislators and state leaders huddled around to watch the drone make its first public flight.

“It’s going to be a huge economic driver, not only for this part of the state but for the entireState of Oklahoma as we emerge as a technology state,” said OK Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

Ans as Chief Batton said, “The sky is the limit for us, we’re only limited by our imagination.”

Imagining new ways to save time, save energy, and save lives.

