Denison candidate runoff race takes place Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Denison City Council Place 5 runoffs will take place Saturday.

Voters will see Aaron Thomas and Charles Pool on the ballot.

News 12 reached out to Pool several times over the past few weeks but we have yet to hear back.

For the past 15 years, Thomas has worked at Grayson College as an IT professional and is also a realtor.

Thomas has turned to music in the campaign creating a music video.

“By choosing me, they know that they’ll have somebody that’s representing them, somebody that they know that they can come to and they can talk to in the grocery store and be able to discuss any situation. Because i’m reachable, I am a reachable person that wants to just have the heart to serve,” Thomas said.

Voters must go to the Grayson County Sub Courthouse in Denison.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.