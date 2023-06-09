Texoma Local
Durant business awarded $1 million forgivable loan in employment deal

The City of Durant is making a large investment in a local business, with the agreement that dozens of jobs will come out of it.(Durant Industrial Authority)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant is making a large investment in a local business, with the agreement that dozens of jobs will come out of it.

According to a social media post, the city and Durant Industrial Authority approved a $1 million forgivable loan for Allied Stone - contingent on the creation of 100 local jobs.

The plan is to expand its current location in addition to building a $28 million facility.

“This loan will assist in the creation of 100 new jobs, but Allied Stone intends to create at least 150,” said Nichole Tucker, Executive Director of the DIA.

Currently, Allied Stone has 80 manufacturing and retail staff.

Posted by Durant Industrial Authority on Thursday, June 8, 2023

