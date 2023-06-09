Durant business awarded $1 million forgivable loan in employment deal

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Durant is making a large investment in a local business, with the agreement that dozens of jobs will come out of it.

According to a social media post, the city and Durant Industrial Authority approved a $1 million forgivable loan for Allied Stone - contingent on the creation of 100 local jobs.

The plan is to expand its current location in addition to building a $28 million facility.

“This loan will assist in the creation of 100 new jobs, but Allied Stone intends to create at least 150,” said Nichole Tucker, Executive Director of the DIA.

Currently, Allied Stone has 80 manufacturing and retail staff.

Allied Stone, Inc. granted $1 million forgivable loan At the May Durant City Council meeting, council members voted to... Posted by Durant Industrial Authority on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.