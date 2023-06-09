Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas, with five flown to the hospital by helicopter.

None of the injuries were expected to be life-threatening, Brazoria County officials said. The cause of the walkway collapse in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston, was under investigation.

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call at 12:34 p.m. and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters.

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp. The five taken by helicopter were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston. Six were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said.

Memorial Hermann officials and Bayou City Fellowship camp officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
Maycee Simpson was enjoying a summer day with family and friends when a seizure led to her death.
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide

Latest News

An Atoka man was flown to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Atoka County
An Ada man was sentenced in federal court on witness tampering and federal firearms violations.
Ada resident sentenced for witness tampering and federal firearms violations
A Holdenville man is charged with manslaughter, a year after allegedly causing a crash that...
Holdenville man charged with first-degree manslaughter after DUI crash
An Oklahoma City man who found a swastika cut into the grass in front of his home said Thursday...
Oklahoma City man finds swastika cut into grass in front of his home