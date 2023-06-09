Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms Saturday

Friday morning is off to a warmer start, which will help drive high temperatures back to the mid-90s today. As has been the norm this week, afternoon showers are still possible Friday afternoon. Though they should be short-lived and will be nothing compared to what Saturday has in store.

The Storm Prediction Center has ramped up the severe risk for Saturday to a Level 3 Enhanced risk. This includes all Texas counties in Texoma and the Oklahoma counties bordering the Red River. The rest of Texoma remains in a Slight risk for severe storms. Thunderstorms will move into the Oklahoma counties of Texoma early Saturday morning between 5am and 10am. These will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and potentially some hail. The strongest storms arrive Saturday afternoon into the evening, primarily in the Texas counties of Texoma. These storms will produce strong winds up to 60-80mph and even up to baseball sized hail. Be sure to stay Weather Alert on Saturday.

Next week looks to calm down with rain chances, which also means it’s back to warmer temperatures in preparation for the first day of summer. Expect highs in the mid to upper-90s late next week.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.