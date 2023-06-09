Holdenville man charged with first-degree manslaughter after DUI crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Holdenville man is charged with manslaughter, a year after allegedly causing a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, in May 2022, 47-year-old Benjamin Lee Wayne Cullum was driving under the influence on State Highway 99 when he struck a motorcycle driven by David Cathey.

Cullum is charged with manslaughter in the first degree. If convicted, he faces at least four years in prison.

