Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I saw the traffic backed up, not only was it backed up, it was not moving,” said Craig Edmonds, a driver.

Edmonds couldn’t believe what he was seeing Friday morning on Highway 75, so he picked up his phone.

“I thought well maybe this is something I could show my friends to make sure they know what I’m talking about when I said ‘highway 75 is backed up,’” said Edmonds.

Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” said Edmonds.

Sherman police said highway construction was happening.

It was supposed to be done before dawn, but it got delayed.

“I try not to be a complainer but I haven’t seen it that bad,” said Edmonds.

Highway 75 looked a lot different by Friday afternoon than it did in the morning when cars were crawling as drivers were being asked to exit onto Center Street.

“We do need to be careful, especially in the construction and all the different roads being closed one day and open the next,” said Edmonds. “It’s frustrating, but it’s just part of the growth that we’re experiencing.”

News 12 reached out to TxDOT but did not hear back.

The roads are all clear as of Friday afternoon on Highway 75, once again looking like a highway than a parking lot.

