Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor’s house

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun recklessly in a Denison neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office 39-year-old James Lacy Butler, of Denison, told deputies he was shooting at birds and squirrels, but witnesses told them Butler was shooting to the air towards his neighbor’s house.

Butler was arrested for deadly conduct. He was booked into the Grayson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

