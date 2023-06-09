Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Atoka County

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka man was flown to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old Atoka native, Derrick Miller, was heading south on S. Forrest Hill Road when his motorcycle turned over and went off the road as he attempted a turn.

Miller was flown to the Baylor Scott and White hospital in McKinney, he reportedly suffered a head injury, but was in stable condition.

Troopers said Miller wasn’t wearing his helmet at the time of the crash and smelled of alcohol.

