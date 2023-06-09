OBN agents bust massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state agents shut down a massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics more than 10 pounds of heroin and over 14,000 fentanyl pills being trafficked into the state were seized after a 16-month multi-agency investigation.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesman Mark Woodward said the investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization moving large shipments of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico into Oklahoma City.

“Since January of 2022, our agency has conducted several undercover operations in which purchases of fentanyl pills and packages of heroin were made,” OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said. “This allowed us to identify and arrest multiple traffickers linked to this organization.”

On Thursday, June 8, OBN Agents served nearly 20 additional Arrest Warrants for co-conspirators tied to this investigation, according to the department.

“These investigations are critical in stopping the flow of one of the deadliest drugs on our streets today,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said. “Fentanyl deaths have increased over 500% in the past five years in Oklahoma, and just one pill moved by these organizations has the capability to take another life.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.