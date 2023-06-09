Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OBN agents bust massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring

Oklahoma state agents shut down a massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring.
Oklahoma state agents shut down a massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state agents shut down a massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics more than 10 pounds of heroin and over 14,000 fentanyl pills being trafficked into the state were seized after a 16-month multi-agency investigation.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesman Mark Woodward said the investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization moving large shipments of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico into Oklahoma City.

“Since January of 2022, our agency has conducted several undercover operations in which purchases of fentanyl pills and packages of heroin were made,” OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said. “This allowed us to identify and arrest multiple traffickers linked to this organization.”

On Thursday, June 8, OBN Agents served nearly 20 additional Arrest Warrants for co-conspirators tied to this investigation, according to the department.

“These investigations are critical in stopping the flow of one of the deadliest drugs on our streets today,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said. “Fentanyl deaths have increased over 500% in the past five years in Oklahoma, and just one pill moved by these organizations has the capability to take another life.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
Maycee Simpson was enjoying a summer day with family and friends when a seizure led to her death.
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide

Latest News

Another candidate is putting in his bid for Grayson County commissioner.
Texas Farm Bureau board member jumps into Grayson County commissioner race
A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun recklessly in a Denison neighborhood Thursday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor’s house
Van Alstyne police are asking for the public's help in the search for a stolen vehicle.
Van Alstyne Police looking for stolen vehicle
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide