Saturday Storms: Two Rounds Possible

We’re looking at two round of thunderstorms for Saturday; the first batch forms over the High Plain of western Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma overnight, moving southeastward toward our skies Saturday morning. A few winds gusts in the 50-60 mph range are possible, but the main event for severe potential comes later in the day Saturday.

After the morning storms end, expect rather hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s before a second round of storms take shape. This Round No. 2 may not form at all, but if it does, severe elments, including large hail, are likely. Thunderstorms end late Saturday as a cold front passes through; however, this “cold front” is more of a wind-shift line that will bring in drier air for Sunday. Th irony is that with lots of sun and drier air, Sunday is expected to be hotter than Saturday!

A chance of showers returns early next week, the models are unsure on whether another front will pass Wednesday, but the most consistent forecast is for above normal temperatures most of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.