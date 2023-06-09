Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Saturday Storms: Two Rounds Possible

Late-afternoon/evening storms will have the primary severe potential
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re looking at two round of thunderstorms for Saturday; the first batch forms over the High Plain of western Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma overnight, moving southeastward toward our skies Saturday morning. A few winds gusts in the 50-60 mph range are possible, but the main event for severe potential comes later in the day Saturday.

After the morning storms end, expect rather hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower 90s before a second round of storms take shape. This Round No. 2 may not form at all, but if it does, severe elments, including large hail, are likely. Thunderstorms end late Saturday as a cold front passes through; however, this “cold front” is more of a wind-shift line that will bring in drier air for Sunday. Th irony is that with lots of sun and drier air, Sunday is expected to be hotter than Saturday!

A chance of showers returns early next week, the models are unsure on whether another front will pass Wednesday, but the most consistent forecast is for above normal temperatures most of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
Maycee Simpson was enjoying a summer day with family and friends when a seizure led to her death.
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide

Latest News

Morning Forecast - Fri, June 9
Overnight Weather: June 8, 2023
Morning Forecast - Thurs, June 8
Morning Forecast - Wed, June 7