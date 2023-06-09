Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal...
More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.(Jazwares)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The company said in a news release there will be a total of 24 Squishmallows to collect, including exclusive and seasonal plush designs.

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

Each participating McDonald’s will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows.

It is unclear when the Squishmallows Happy Meal toys will be available.

After the Little Mermaid Happy Meal toys, it’s expected the fast-food restaurant will feature Disney Pixar’s Elementals Happy Meal toys.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
Maycee Simpson was enjoying a summer day with family and friends when a seizure led to her death.
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
LIVE: Special counsel speaks; Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Businessman linked to Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment charged with lying to get $172M in loans
Van Alstyne police are asking for the public's help in the search for a stolen vehicle.
Van Alstyne Police looking for stolen vehicle
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide
The Frank Buck Zoo will host multiple classes for high school students in their brand-new...
Zoo Nooz: Zoo Crew 2.0 Summer Program