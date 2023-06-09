Texas Farm Bureau board member jumps into Grayson County commissioner race

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Another candidate is putting in his bid for Grayson County Commissioner.

Scott Renfro is running for the Precinct 1 seat, hoping to take Jeff Whitmire’s spot.

Renfro said his experience budgeting and managing his farm, serving on the Howe and Tom Bean school board and even his 15 years on the Texas Farm Bureau Board, can help him lead Grayson County as the area grows.

If elected, he said his top priority would be to build up the area’s infrastructure.

I believe Precinct 1 is really getting more affected being along the 75 corridor, and I feel like with my experience on a lot of things, I’ve got a lot I can bring to the table to help the folks of Grayson County and Precinct 1,” said Renfro.

Elections are this March.

The winner will take office in January 2025.

