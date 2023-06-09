Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas Farm Bureau board member jumps into Grayson County commissioner race

Another candidate is putting in his bid for Grayson County commissioner.
Another candidate is putting in his bid for Grayson County commissioner.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Another candidate is putting in his bid for Grayson County Commissioner.

Scott Renfro is running for the Precinct 1 seat, hoping to take Jeff Whitmire’s spot.

Renfro said his experience budgeting and managing his farm, serving on the Howe and Tom Bean school board and even his 15 years on the Texas Farm Bureau Board, can help him lead Grayson County as the area grows.

If elected, he said his top priority would be to build up the area’s infrastructure.

I believe Precinct 1 is really getting more affected being along the 75 corridor, and I feel like with my experience on a lot of things, I’ve got a lot I can bring to the table to help the folks of Grayson County and Precinct 1,” said Renfro.

Elections are this March.

The winner will take office in January 2025.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
Maycee Simpson was enjoying a summer day with family and friends when a seizure led to her death.
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old
Left to right: Jamie Bell, Herminio Mendoza, Jackson Bell
Illegal cockfighting bust: Three men arrested in Marshall County
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide

Latest News

Oklahoma state agents shut down a massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring.
OBN agents bust massive fentanyl and heroin trafficking ring
A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun recklessly in a Denison neighborhood Thursday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor’s house
Van Alstyne police are asking for the public's help in the search for a stolen vehicle.
Van Alstyne Police looking for stolen vehicle
Minor injuries after Durant school buses collide