Van Alstyne Police looking for stolen vehicle

Van Alstyne police are asking for the public's help in the search for a stolen vehicle.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a stolen vehicle.

According to a post on the Van Alstyne Police Department’s Facebook page, the theft took place on Billups Drive.

The police are asking that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information contact the department.

Van Alstyne police can be reached at 903-482-5251.

The Van Alstyne Police Department is working a theft off Billups Dr. If you recognize this vehicle or have any information, please contact the police department at 903-482-5251. Thank you for your assistance!

Posted by Van Alstyne Police Department on Thursday, June 8, 2023

