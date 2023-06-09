Van Alstyne Police looking for stolen vehicle
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a stolen vehicle.
According to a post on the Van Alstyne Police Department’s Facebook page, the theft took place on Billups Drive.
The police are asking that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information contact the department.
Van Alstyne police can be reached at 903-482-5251.
