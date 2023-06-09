Zoo Nooz: Zoo Crew 2.0 Summer Program

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Frank Buck Zoo will host multiple classes for high school students in their brand-new Junior Zoo Crew 2.0 program in July.

The veterinarian component of this program is the newest addition to the Zoo Crew program that will show students what it is like taking care of animals behind the scenes as well as other topics such as the foundation of animals.

“It’s essentially going to be the original Zoo Crew, so you still get the behind the scenes here at Frank Buck Zoo, but we are adding a little bit of a twist to it.” Associate Veterinarian Dr. Taylor J. Willis said “From the veterinarian side I want kids to kind of get used to animal care in general.”

Each session will have a different theme, which allows students to pick and choose what they want to learn about. Each session only holds six spots to provide a more personal experience for the students involved.

“And that’s truly so every student gets truly hands-on informational, and they do not feel like ‘oh I’ve just been on the back burner no one is talking to me’, no I want everybody to get involved and I don’t want anyone to miss out.” Said Willis.

The sessions for the Junior Zoo Crew 2.0 will take place on the first and third Monday and Wednesday in July and will be $90 per class. Each class will be from 9 am to 4 pm and includes a t-shirt, water bottle and certificate of completion.

“So it’s not going to be a full on petting zoo but yes you still get hands on with animals, but if you’re here and you just wanted to be ‘I just wanted to do something really fun’ I promise it’ll still be fun but you’re still going to get some education out of it too.” Said Willis.

