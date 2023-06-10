Texoma Local
Severe Risk Moves South

Texoma’s risk for severe storms Saturday has been reduced
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Some good news at noon for Texoma. Due to the speed and intensity of the morning thunderstorms that moved through the Eastern portions of Texoma, this afternoon’s severe risk zone has moved farther South. This means almost all of Texoma will be in the clear for severe storms this afternoon. All Oklahoma counties are no longer at risk for severe storms. The Texas counties on the Red River are now under a Level 1 Marginal risk (down from Level 3 Enhanced). Now it’s just Wise, Denton, Collin and Hunt counties that are in a Slight and Enhanced risk for severe storms.

Models are showing a strong thunderstorm forming near Collin county this afternoon. The likeliest time of formation will be between 3-7pm.

This is cause for a sigh of relief for most of Texoma. Sunday looks sunnier with a high of 96 degrees.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

