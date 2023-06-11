Texoma Local
Disc golf flies its way into Durant

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Move over pickleball because right now one of the fastest growing sports in the country has made its way to Texoma, with the Professional Disc Golf Association setting up shop in Durant.

174 players from 11 states and 4 countries gathered at the Craig Parker Memorial Disc Golf Course for the fourth annual Magnolia Open tournament featuring 20 of the top pros in the sport on the greens.

With the ultimate goal of today’s action aimed towards building upon the strong love for disc golf in the area, while growing the game in places just like Texoma.

