Livestock antibiotics now require prescription in Texas

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - As of today, it is required to have a prescription for livestock antibiotics in Texas.

Equine Veterinarian Bridget Heilsberg said giving livestock prescriptions without an established veterinary-client-patient relationship, or VCPR, is illegal.

“That VCPR can not be established by electronic means, I have to be on your farm, I have to walk through your farm, at least once or twice a year,” Heilsberg said.

Ranch and Feed Owner, Andrew Gardiner, said feed stores that previously carried these medications over the counter, will no longer be able to.

“We can’t order any more antibiotics in here to sell,” Gardiner said.

Helisberg said it will require a vet to get these antibiotics. She adds that with few large animal vets in Texoma, it is important to have a relationship before a crisis.

“There are a lot of veterinarians that can’t work the hours we are being expected to work, so if you don’t have an established relationship they will not come see you if there is an emergency,” Heilsberg said.

On Monday, News 12 reported the new rule is due to a rise in concern about antibiotic resistance in animals and humans who consume animal products. Heilsberg said this is a problem she is already facing with her horses.

“I won’t buy penicillin or oxytetracycline and use them in my practice because why stock them, why spend the money on it, most of the time they don’t work,” Heilsberg said.

Heilsberg said people mean well but without a medical background, they may have been giving their animals too much of an antibiotic or the wrong medication.

“If you haven’t been giving it correctly you lead to resistance, and that’s how we got here,” Heilsberg said.

Heilsberg said this rule will be beneficial not only to animals but people too.

