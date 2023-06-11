Sunday will be HOT!

Saturday’s storm threat ended up developing farther South of Texoma, which was a relief for everyone in Texoma. This week Texoma will be going between heating up for the summer with a few stray late Spring showers in the mix.

First up is Sunday’s heat. Clear skies will warm up Texoma fast to the upper 90s in the afternoon and make for a great, but hot, outdoors day. Don’t forget sunscreen and to drink plenty of water if you’ll be outside.

Monday and Tuesday have some more storm chances due to a stalled frontal boundary coupled with the intense heat from Sunday. Development of these storms is still uncertain, but if storms were to develop, they’d have the risk of being severe. Temperatures will drop back down to the upper-80s and lower-90s, as a bit of a relief from Sunday’s heat.

But starting Wednesday, the heat is back on and may not be slowing down. Texoma will warm back up to the upper-90s and we very well might see some triple-digit heat days in some areas going into next weekend. With just 10 days away from the Summer Solstice, Texoma seems to want to start summer a little bit early.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.