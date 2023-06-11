Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sunday will be HOT!

High temperatures in the upper 90s
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday’s storm threat ended up developing farther South of Texoma, which was a relief for everyone in Texoma. This week Texoma will be going between heating up for the summer with a few stray late Spring showers in the mix.

First up is Sunday’s heat. Clear skies will warm up Texoma fast to the upper 90s in the afternoon and make for a great, but hot, outdoors day. Don’t forget sunscreen and to drink plenty of water if you’ll be outside.

Monday and Tuesday have some more storm chances due to a stalled frontal boundary coupled with the intense heat from Sunday. Development of these storms is still uncertain, but if storms were to develop, they’d have the risk of being severe. Temperatures will drop back down to the upper-80s and lower-90s, as a bit of a relief from Sunday’s heat.

But starting Wednesday, the heat is back on and may not be slowing down. Texoma will warm back up to the upper-90s and we very well might see some triple-digit heat days in some areas going into next weekend. With just 10 days away from the Summer Solstice, Texoma seems to want to start summer a little bit early.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82...
Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning
While the auction isn’t until Saturday at 10 a.m., potential buyers can stop by the mall to...
One of a kind items up for auction at Midway Mall
A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun recklessly in a Denison neighborhood Thursday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor’s house
On the Choctaw Nation daisy ranch, the drones can hold up to 1,000 pounds and some even look...
Choctaw Nation makes Oklahoma drone history

Latest News

Overnight Weather: June 9, 2023
Morning Forecast - Fri, June 9
Overnight Weather: June 8, 2023
Morning Forecast - Thurs, June 8