Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl from Dallas whom police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was last seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. She is described as a Black girl who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers and sandals. She had two large side braids in her hair that joined in the back, KWTX reports.

Police are also searching for an unknown Black male in connection with Lillie’s alleged abduction. He is described as having black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The suspect is reported to be driving a gray, four-door crossover SUV with a Texas license plate. The make, model and license plate number of the car are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of drivers just sat on the southbound lanes of Highway 75 between 1417 and US 82...
Hundreds of vehicles sit on Highway 75 Friday morning
He said it appears Brewster was electrocuted.
Man found dead near power outage identified
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Big Temperature Drop Monday
On the Choctaw Nation daisy ranch, the drones can hold up to 1,000 pounds and some even look...
Choctaw Nation makes Oklahoma drone history
A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun recklessly in a Denison neighborhood Thursday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbor’s house

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case