PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Paris on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jose Silva, 56, is accused of assaulting a child under the age of 14 in December, according to Paris Police.

Paris Police arrested Silva at his residence in the 1500 block of West Shiloh on Friday.

He remains in the Lamar County Jail as of Monday.

