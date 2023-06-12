Texoma Local
Denison’s newest councilmember-elect

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Voters cast their ballots Saturday, electing Aaron ‘A.T.’ Thomas as Denison’s newest council member.

" I’m excited to be able to be a part of the growth that’s happening. We’re at a pivotal moment. Our population is about to explode, and to be at a place where I’m going to be a part of that super exciting,” councilmember-elect Aaron ‘A.T’ Thomas said.

Thomas is married with 7 children, works in IT at Grayson College and is a realtor.

The latter, he says is one of the many reasons he’s fit to serve the city.

“Working with large sums of money and understanding how we can allocate this within certain projects, I have that experience,” Thomas shared.

He will soon become the second African American on Denison’s 7-member council, joining precinct two councilman James Thorne.

“Sometimes just overcoming certain obstacles, it just gives somebody the opportunity to do this in the future and for the community to see it, understand that, hey, we are a lot more progressive than we thought we were,” Thomas stated.

He hopes his win will continue to set a precedent for others.

" I think it gives them inspiration and hope and understanding that, hey, whatever the status quo has always been, it can change. Whatever we’ve always seen, it can change. It can shift. maybe I can do this one day,” Thomas explained.

Thomas said he wants to be someone constituents can trust to put their needs first.

" I think too much is given, much is required. So, give me some more challenges, and I definitely will try to do my best to make it all work,” Thomas said.

